Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Glaxis Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment comprises approximately 4.6% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,272,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CZR. B. Riley decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.79. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,849.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

