Cajutel (CAJ) Price Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days

Cajutel (CAJ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Cajutel coin can now be bought for about $4.77 or 0.00020290 BTC on popular exchanges. Cajutel has a market cap of $6.45 million and $35.00 worth of Cajutel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cajutel has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002304 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.94 or 0.00718779 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Cajutel Coin Profile
Cajutel’s total supply is 1,780,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,389 coins. Cajutel’s official website is cajutel.io. Cajutel’s official Twitter account is @cajutel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cajutel is /r/cajutel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cajutel Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Cajutel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cajutel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.