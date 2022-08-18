Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) Trading Up 0.4%

Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.72. Approximately 25,793 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 18,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Cambria Global Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambria Global Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 143,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 814.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 185,251 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 360,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 32,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 568.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 319,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 271,394 shares in the last quarter.

