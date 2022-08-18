Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Raised to $160.00 at Truist Financial

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $146.56 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $125.17 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

About Camden Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,220,455,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $409,197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,916.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,130,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,400,000 after acquiring an additional 775,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,754,000 after acquiring an additional 762,939 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.