Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Lowered to C$61.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James to C$61.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CDPYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.25 in a report on Monday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.28.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.99. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $50.47.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.0928 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th.



CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

