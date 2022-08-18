Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.24 billion.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also commented on CM. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$81.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$113.87.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$68.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$112.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.83 billion and a PE ratio of 9.70. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$59.03 and a 52 week high of C$83.75.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In other news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 1,427 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,894.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at C$707,380.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.