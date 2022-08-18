Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Sets New 12-Month High at $105.50

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$105.50 and last traded at C$105.28, with a volume of 753283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$104.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$95.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of C$99.12 billion and a PE ratio of 37.14.

Canadian Pacific Railway Announces Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Railway

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total transaction of C$2,611,452.89. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Ashley Redd sold 50,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.80, for a total transaction of C$5,071,748.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,594,576.79. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total value of C$2,611,452.89. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,925,898.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

