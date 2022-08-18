Canadian Tire (CTC.A) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Canadian Tire (TSE: CTC.A) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/12/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$235.00 to C$234.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$215.00 to C$213.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$225.00 to C$215.00.

8/4/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$222.00 to C$215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$222.00 to C$216.00.

7/27/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$260.00 to C$235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE:CTC.A traded down C$1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$169.09. 24,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,927. Canadian Tire Co. Limited has a 12 month low of C$159.15 and a 12 month high of C$197.09. The stock has a market cap of C$9.97 billion and a PE ratio of 9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$166.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$175.95.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

