Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Short Interest Down 8.9% in July

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 62,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance
CADL stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95. Candel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Candel Therapeutics to $11.00 in a research note on Monday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics
About Candel Therapeutics
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Candel Therapeutics (CADL)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.