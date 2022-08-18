Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Short Interest Down 8.9% in July

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 62,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance

CADL stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95. Candel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Candel Therapeutics to $11.00 in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

About Candel Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADL. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Northpond Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,133,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.