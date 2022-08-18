Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0778 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance
ENDTF stock opened at C$10.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.52. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$8.96 and a 1-year high of C$11.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -15.07.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
