Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0778 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

ENDTF stock opened at C$10.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.52. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$8.96 and a 1-year high of C$11.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -15.07.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

