Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.03 and last traded at C$5.07. Approximately 134,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,652,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEED. Cowen reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$3.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$5.50 to C$4.20 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.15.

The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.69. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.79.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

