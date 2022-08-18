Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.65 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.55 EPS.

CPRI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.77. 12,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.93.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRI. StockNews.com cut shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capri by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

