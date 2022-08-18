Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$5.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.84 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

