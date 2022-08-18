Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capricorn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 243 ($2.94) to GBX 245 ($2.96) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $5.54 on Thursday. Capricorn Energy has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.