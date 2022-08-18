CargoX Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.26 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CXO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 87.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CargoX has a market capitalization of $36.26 million and approximately $1,027.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,398.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004301 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00129407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00067882 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CXO is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CargoX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

