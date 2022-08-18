Carnarvon Energy (OTCMKTS:CVONF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Carnarvon Energy (OTCMKTS:CVONF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Carnarvon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Carnarvon Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CVONF remained flat at 0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Carnarvon Energy has a 52-week low of 0.11 and a 52-week high of 0.25.

About Carnarvon Energy

Carnarvon Energy Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Australia. The company owns interests in the Dorado project located in the Bedout Sub-basin permits of Western Australia; the Buffalo project located in the Bonaparte Basin; and the Labyrinth project located in the Roebuck Basin in the North West Shelf of Western Australia.

