Caroline Ogata Sells 2,493 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $28,719.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at $54,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. EVgo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. EVgo’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in EVgo by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 13,401 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,168,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in EVgo by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,991,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after buying an additional 1,293,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

