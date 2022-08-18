Ccore (CCO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10,502.23

Ccore (CCO) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Ccore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $10,502.23 and approximately $81.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ccore has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,394.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004301 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00129635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00034464 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00068052 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io.

Buying and Selling Ccore

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

