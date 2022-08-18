Cellframe (CELL) Market Cap Hits $10.31 Million

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Cellframe has a total market cap of $10.31 million and approximately $221,060.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cellframe has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One Cellframe coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00013993 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cellframe Profile

Cellframe (CELL) uses the hashing algorithm. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,610,536 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet.

Buying and Selling Cellframe

