CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered CEMEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.62.

Shares of CX stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

