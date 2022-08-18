Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $88.39

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.39 ($1.07) and traded as high as GBX 94.78 ($1.15). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 92.62 ($1.12), with a volume of 2,924,563 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.35) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Centamin from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centamin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 127.50 ($1.54).

Centamin Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,046.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Centamin Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Centamin

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Centamin’s payout ratio is 77.77%.

In related news, insider Mark Bankes bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($30,449.49). In related news, insider Mark Bankes bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($30,449.49). Also, insider Martin Horgan bought 65,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £54,604.04 ($65,978.78).

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

