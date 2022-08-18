Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.75 and last traded at $39.60. Approximately 3,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 168,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $573.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 151.11% and a net margin of 62.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.