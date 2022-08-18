Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.75 and last traded at $39.60. Approximately 3,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 168,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LEU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Centrus Energy Stock Up 5.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $573.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87.
About Centrus Energy
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centrus Energy (LEU)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.