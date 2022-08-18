CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Short Interest Down 7.9% in July

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 649,800 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 705,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CEVA stock opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.74 million, a PE ratio of 837.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41.
CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CEVA to $38.00 in a report on Monday.
CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).
