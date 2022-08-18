Chainge (CHNG) Price Hits $0.0490 on Exchanges

Chainge (CHNG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Chainge coin can now be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainge has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $1.08 million worth of Chainge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chainge has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00720751 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Chainge Coin Profile
Chainge’s total supply is 570,761,920 coins and its circulating supply is 110,046,435 coins. Chainge’s official Twitter account is @FinanceChainge.
Buying and Selling Chainge
