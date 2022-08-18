Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Gap Down to $24.88

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.88, but opened at $24.01. Change Healthcare shares last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 2,576 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen set a $27.75 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $82,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Change Healthcare by 136.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

