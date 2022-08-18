Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Gap Down to $24.88

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.88, but opened at $24.01. Change Healthcare shares last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 2,576 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen set a $27.75 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $82,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Change Healthcare by 136.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
