Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $0.97. Chembio Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 10,805,017 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.11.
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)
