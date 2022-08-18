Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $0.97. Chembio Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 10,805,017 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

