Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CGIFF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.82.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

