Cheviot Value Management LLC Acquires 4,309 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,393 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.8% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,496,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.16. 69,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,748,948. The company has a market cap of $406.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.36 and a 200 day moving average of $210.67. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

