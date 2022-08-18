Cheviot Value Management LLC Buys 1,905 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 173.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 461.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 203,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 166,870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,593,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 150,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 62,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,124. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $33.54.

