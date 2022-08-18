Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.96. 70,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,569,237. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

