Cheviot Value Management LLC Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,249 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 2.2% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.84.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $2.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.94. The stock had a trading volume of 158,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,660. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.97. The company has a market cap of $134.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

