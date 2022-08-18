Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 152 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cheviot Value Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.2% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1,946.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.3 %

CVS Health stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,115. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.74 and a 200-day moving average of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

