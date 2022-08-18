Cheviot Value Management LLC Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,550 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,965,000 after acquiring an additional 595,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after acquiring an additional 621,809 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,360 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after acquiring an additional 149,460 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,049 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $66.37. 221,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,892,834. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.47%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

