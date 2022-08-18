Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 786,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,313 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.2% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $128,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after acquiring an additional 254,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.49. 18,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,626,463. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

