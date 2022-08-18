Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 3.0% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Chevron by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $157.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.05 and its 200-day moving average is $156.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $310.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

