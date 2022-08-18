Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Shares of Children’s Place stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41. The company has a market cap of $658.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 52.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after buying an additional 26,681 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

