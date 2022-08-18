Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.00 EPS.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.60.
Shares of Children’s Place stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41. The company has a market cap of $658.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.97.
In other news, Director John E. Bachman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 52.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after buying an additional 26,681 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
