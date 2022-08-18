Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Shares Sold by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC lessened its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Churchill Capital Corp V makes up about 0.7% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V were worth $11,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp V by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 48,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp V Stock Performance

Shares of CCV stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.89. 118,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,585. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

About Churchill Capital Corp V

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

