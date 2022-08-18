Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Raised to $44.00 at Citigroup

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.68.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.66 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,604,258,000 after buying an additional 1,178,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after buying an additional 4,017,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,101,000 after buying an additional 1,380,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,496,355,000 after purchasing an additional 183,779 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

