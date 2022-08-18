Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Raised to $50.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSCO. KGI Securities cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.66 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 479,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 121,987 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,117,063 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,832,000 after purchasing an additional 475,092 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

