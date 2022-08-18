Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.49-3.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.62-54.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.82 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.49-$3.56 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.37. The company had a trading volume of 39,906,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,484,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average of $49.38. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $667,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

