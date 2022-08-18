Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.16-13.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.85 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.49-$3.56 EPS.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.36. 2,331,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,872,696. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.45.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,412,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $486,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,414 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $15,263,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 71.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,019,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $877,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

