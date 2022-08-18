Citigroup Boosts Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $41.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup to $41.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,743,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,233,000 after purchasing an additional 73,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,996,000 after purchasing an additional 119,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,309,000 after purchasing an additional 654,449 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,971,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,223,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913 shares in the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

