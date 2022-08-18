Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 496,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,285 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $26,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after buying an additional 1,082,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 319,525 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after buying an additional 142,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $889,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of C traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.29. The company had a trading volume of 98,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,854,717. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $103.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.