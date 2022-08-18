Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) CFO Kenneth L. Cornick Sells 77,291 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 77,291 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $2,321,821.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kenneth L. Cornick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clear Secure alerts:

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kenneth L. Cornick sold 43,379 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,223,721.59.

On Monday, August 8th, Kenneth L. Cornick sold 201,909 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $5,718,062.88.

Clear Secure Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE YOU traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $28.56. 1,618,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,124. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 1.57. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.31 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 611.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.