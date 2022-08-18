Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc Sells 39,556 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 39,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $1,193,008.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alclear Investments Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 206 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $5,768.00.

Clear Secure Stock Down 1.5 %

Clear Secure stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $54.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.31 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Clear Secure by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

