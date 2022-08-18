Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Price Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) fell 4.6% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $27.93 and last traded at $28.21. 3,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 761,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

Specifically, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 201,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $5,718,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Clear Secure news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 39,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $1,193,008.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 201,909 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $5,718,062.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,310 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Clear Secure Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 611.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

