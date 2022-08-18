Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director Buys $183,498.70 in Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director John Henry Stevens acquired 47,662 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $183,498.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 335,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,650.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.78. 5,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,240. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $240.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.43. Clene Inc. has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.13. Clene had a net margin of 4,138.77% and a negative return on equity of 819.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clene Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clene

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Clene by 27.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Clene during the second quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Clene by 113.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLNN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Clene to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Clene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

See Also

