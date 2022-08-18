CloakCoin Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001410 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.90 million and $289.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000255 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00013285 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00013631 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,876,435 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

