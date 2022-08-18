Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $968.00 million-$972.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $958.36 million. Cloudflare also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to 0-$0.01 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.76.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.3 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $74.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.16. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 322,745 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,941 in the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 56.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 31.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $470,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 119.1% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

