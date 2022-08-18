CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 224.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 685,884 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of CME Group worth $235,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $201,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $262,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $206.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.32. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.20.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

